Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 910 COVID-19 cases; 17 deaths

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update Thursday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 910 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of Kentuckians infected since the outbreak began to 69,728.

The Governor reported 17 deaths, raising the death toll to 1,191. The deaths included a 76-year-old man, an 85-year-old man, a 90-year-old woman and an 84-year-old woman form Warren County.

Posted by WBKO Television on Thursday, October 1, 2020

