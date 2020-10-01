Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 910 COVID-19 cases; 17 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update Thursday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 910 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of Kentuckians infected since the outbreak began to 69,728.

The Governor reported 17 deaths, raising the death toll to 1,191. The deaths included a 76-year-old man, an 85-year-old man, a 90-year-old woman and an 84-year-old woman form Warren County.

Watch below.

Coronavirus Update Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19. Posted by WBKO Television on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.