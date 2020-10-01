Advertisement

WATCH - Nippy Finish to the Week!

Chilliest Readings of the Season So Far for Friday
By Shane Holinde
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was a bit cooler, and Friday will be cooler still as a reinforcing shot of cool, Fall air invades!

We’ll awake to very cool readings in the lower 40s Friday, with perhaps even a few upper 30s in outlying locations. Friday’s highs will struggle to make into the low 60s, even with mostly sunny skies. Jackets will be needed if you’re heading out to high school football games Friday night!

Temperatures slowly moderate but stay cool through the weekend. Saturday appears dry, but Sunday will bring more clouds and a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon. That system moves out Monday morning.

Into next week, expect slowly warming temperatures with dry conditions. Highs go back into the 70s with milder lows in the 50s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Cooler. High 64, Low 41, winds NW-7

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool. High 64, Low 46, winds SE-4

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, a Few Showers Poss. Late. High 66, Low 48, winds S-5

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Thursday’s High: 74

Tuesday’s Low: 49

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 51

Record High: 97 (2019)

Record Low: 32 (1924)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.11″)

Yearly Precip: 45.81″ (+8.21″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.

Sunset: 6:28 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Count: 21)

Pollen: Low (2.8 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Mod

