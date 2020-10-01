Advertisement

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Columbia, Ky

Winner has yet to claim $50,000 prize
By Kelly Austin
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Columbia in last night’s drawing.

The winning ticket matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the Powerball to win the game’s third prize.

Winning numbers for the September 30, 2020 drawing are 14-18-36-49-67 and Powerball 18.  The Power Play number is 2.

The $50,000 Powerball winning ticket was sold at Speedway #9348 in Columbia, Kentucky

Speedway #9348 will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Officials advise all winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and are currently asking winners to make an appointment to claim their prize by calling 800-937-8946 to schedule a time.

The winner has 180 days from last night’s drawing to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.

Saturday’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $43 million.

Lottery officials have not heard from a winner at this time.  For more information on the game, visit: https://www.kylottery.com/apps/draw_games/powerball/index.html

