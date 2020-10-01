Advertisement

WKU athletes organize march against racial injustice

WKU students and athletes gather against racial injustice.
WKU students and athletes gather against racial injustice.(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday evening, several WKU athletes and students gathered outside of Diddle Arena in protest of racial injustice.

“There’s a lot of social injustice going on the world right now with George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and the list goes on and on," Juwuan Jones, a WKU football player, said.

The rally comes one week after a decision to not prosecute police in the death of Breonna Taylor.

“It’s a plea for basic human rights for people of color,” Jones said.

At the start of the rally, multiple people spoke about their personal experiences growing up in the United States as a person of color.

“Growing up I was the only black girl in my friend group,” Taylor Davis, a WKU softball player said. “I was that one girl that stuck out to everybody. Growing up, I didn’t realize the racism that was happening behind me.”

These stories humanized the national Black Lives Matter movement. Davis went on to say she would straighten her naturally ethnic hair to fit in with her friends.

“As I grew older I realized I struggled with self-confidence just because I was the only black girl in my group I was the ugly one, I was the stupid one, I was the loud one. All of those stereotypes were given to me and I felt like I could leave those stereotypes," Davis explained.

Juwuan Jones said he is proud to use his platform as a student-athlete to speak out against racism.

“It’s to show that student-athletes are united for a change. We want to raise awareness of social injustices that are occurring,” Jones said.

Those attending the rally marched up and down the hill chanting sayings such as “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice no Peace.” Several people made signs for the protest as well, one saying “I will never understand but I stand.”

