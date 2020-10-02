Advertisement

A chilly end to the week!

Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees below average in south-central Kentucky!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the last couple of days have been warmer, things get cool after a second cold front moved through the region.

We are seeing cool, but good conditions for both Friday and Saturday! Sunday could see some isolated showers.
We are seeing cool, but good conditions for both Friday and Saturday! Sunday could see some isolated showers.(WBKO)

Friday will see sunshine early with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon as temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s with the low 60s for highs in spots. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph. Friday night into Saturday morning is also chilly, but temperatures from Saturday forward will begin to rise! Sunday afternoon through Monday morning could see widely scattered showers, but not everyone will get wet.

From Tuesday through the rest of next week, temperatures look to be near to slightly above average with highs in the mid 70s and dry! The second full week of October also looks warmer and dry across the region, but the October monthly outlook signals another mid-month cool down with continued dry conditions!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chilly. High 64. Low 41. Winds NW at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 67. Low 46. Winds SE at 4 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. High 66. Low 45. Winds S at 5 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 98 (2019)

Record Low Today: 29 (1886)

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 51

Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.

Sunset: 6:27 p.m.

UV Index: 4 (Low) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 40 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 16)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (2.7)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Moderate

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 74

Yesterday’s Low: 49

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.11″)

Yearly Precip: 45.81″ (+8.21″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Service One Credit Union September 3 Degree Guarantee: The Buddy House

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Marisa Williams
September's charity was Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky; the Buddy House.

Weather

Entering October with cool and dry weather!

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Temperatures go down by the weekend, but look to really rise going into next week!

Weather

A breezy and warm Wednesday in south-central Kentucky!

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:45 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Don't forget the chap stick before going outside as the winds will be gusty with the sunshine and warm conditions!

Weather

Cooler with stray showers possible today

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Things are cool today before warming up by the middle of the week!

Latest News

Weather

Showers and storms to start the work week!

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We are tracking a cold front that will bring with it moderate to heavy rain, breezy winds and cooler conditions!!

Weather

Soggy To Kick Off The New Week

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Rain moves in along a cold front Monday with cooler air setting in behind the front.

Forecast

WATCH - Rain Is On The Way

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Drying out and warming up to end the week!

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:55 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Warming up for the weekend before more fall weather arrives next week!

Weather

Cool and cloudy Friday eve in the Commonwealth!

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We have cool and gloomy weather today, but warmer weather arrives in the region for the weekend!

Weather

A few showers possible today as clouds stick around!

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The dry spell we've had in south-central Kentucky has ended as isolated showers are moving into the region from remnants of Beta.