A chilly end to the week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the last couple of days have been warmer, things get cool after a second cold front moved through the region.

We are seeing cool, but good conditions for both Friday and Saturday! Sunday could see some isolated showers. (WBKO)

Friday will see sunshine early with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon as temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s with the low 60s for highs in spots. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph. Friday night into Saturday morning is also chilly, but temperatures from Saturday forward will begin to rise! Sunday afternoon through Monday morning could see widely scattered showers, but not everyone will get wet.

From Tuesday through the rest of next week, temperatures look to be near to slightly above average with highs in the mid 70s and dry! The second full week of October also looks warmer and dry across the region, but the October monthly outlook signals another mid-month cool down with continued dry conditions!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chilly. High 64. Low 41. Winds NW at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 67. Low 46. Winds SE at 4 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. High 66. Low 45. Winds S at 5 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 98 (2019)

Record Low Today: 29 (1886)

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 51

Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.

Sunset: 6:27 p.m.

UV Index: 4 (Low) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 40 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 16)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (2.7)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Moderate

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 74

Yesterday’s Low: 49

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.11″)

Yearly Precip: 45.81″ (+8.21″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.