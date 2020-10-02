Advertisement

Barren River District Health Department confirms 6,995 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Our district has 130 deaths reported from COVID-19.
Our district has 130 deaths reported from COVID-19.
By Harrison Valk
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 6,995 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 5,985 of which have recovered.

Our district has 130 deaths reported from COVID-19.

See the breakdown of numbers by county below

CountyRecoveredDeathsTotal Cases
Barren67313802
Butler30016359
Edmonson13412157
Hart1681198
Logan49628591
Metcalfe1042129
Simpson2509294
Warren3770494465
Total58951306695

What is Contact Tracing and How Does it Help? The Barren River District Health Department is accustomed to doing contact tracing as part of their routine communicable disease investigation process. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been conducting contact tracing to slow the spread of the disease in our communities. Contact Tracing is key to safely get back to work while also kick-starting the economy.

 Public Health workers reach out to individuals who have COVID-19 to assess their situation, provide helpful resources, and ask about any recent in-person contacts who may have been exposed to the disease.

 Recent in-person contacts are notified that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are offered instructions and connected to local resources. Individuals receive follow-up calls to see how they are doing and gather any new information.

Contact Tracing and Patient Privacy: In order to protect patients' confidentiality, contacts will not be told the identity of the person who may have exposed them. They will be told what they need to do to care for themselves, reduce the risk to others, and protect their communities from any further exposure.

Contact Tracers will never ask you for personal financial information, money, or your passwords. This confidential statewide system will allow us to follow where a virus may travel … across county lines or beyond … so we can warn people and stop the further viral spread.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the health department says we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy. They urge Barren River residents to stay at home and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

Here are 10 steps to fight COVID-19 from Governor Andy Beshear:

 Stay healthy at home. Leave only for essential items such as groceries once a week.

 Avoid crowds and gatherings. Avoid crowds of any size, including home visits, recreational areas, or crowded shopping locations.

 Practice social distancing. Maintain six feet between yourself and others at all times.

 Know when to seek care. Follow the “When to Seek Care” guidelines available at https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

 Stay up-to-date through reliable resources such as KYCOVID19.KY.GOV and barrenriverhealth.org.

 Wash hands and surfaces frequently. Use warm water and soap and wash hands for at least 20 seconds. Disinfect regularly used surfaces multiple times a day.

 Apply for benefits. Kentucky has expanded unemployment benefits. If you have not applied, visit KCC.KY.GOV.

 Prioritize mental health. Seek out virtual social opportunities and maintain a daily routine.

 Only travel for essential items. Avoid carpooling and public transit. The safest place for you and others is at home.

 Report non-compliance. If you see individuals or businesses not complying with COVID-19 guidelines, report to the KYSAFER hotline at 1-833-597-2337 or online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER.

For questions about COVID-19, call Kentucky’s COVID-19 Hotline at (800) 722-5725, BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039, visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information, or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

To report non-compliance, call Kentucky’s Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337, report online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER, or call BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039.

