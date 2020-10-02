Bowling Green mayoral candidates participate in community forum; here are their answers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday evening, the Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP, BLAC (Black Leaders Advocating for the Community), and the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission hosted a forum for local candidates running for office.

All three candidates running for mayor of Bowling Green participated in the forum.

Below is a list of some of the questions they were asked and their answer to each question.

If you were elected mayor, what role would you play in keeping our communities safe during the COVID-19 Pandemic?

Todd Alcott’s response: “So, right now I am knee deep in our school. I just want to give you a visual of what our school is like. Sorry for the reference, but it reminds me of the Pink Floyd video where students are masked, separated individually. But, it is an effective way right now. Students are sitting by themselves in the cafeteria. Students are sitting six feet apart from each other in the classroom. We wear masks all day long, it’s fatiguing, but the results are there. Wearing a masks can help reduce COVID. We’ve actually had for our school, 950 students, we divided that in two, and we have students virtual, we’ve only had three cases, and the cases are not spreading so it is working in the community. I say wear the mask, continue to take care of each other by continuing to put that mask on.”

Tom Morris' response: “I am very concerned about this issue. That is why I have started a Facebook group, “Safe Places to Patronize in Bowling Green, Kentucky,” so that people could communicate about places that are safe to go to. I am also concerned about leadership. I think the mayor should be a cheerleader for the city. The mayor should bring the latest information to the city, the city should be heard from by the mayor very frequently. One of the reasons I ran was because I felt that the city was being short-changed so to speak, and others were speaking up and the mayor was not. I am an engineer, I believe in science I believe that we should obey the pre-steps that our scientists have put before us.”

Chris Page’s response: "I think there’s two things we can do. We can either spread fear or keep the faith, and since I’m a believer I believe in keeping the faith. So, I work on the frontlines. I own a barbershop, so I believe in wearing masks, I believe in staying six feet apart, I believe in disinfectant and sanitation. I believe the mayor, since he or she could be, well not in this situation, as the face of the city we need to see him wearing his mask, promoting sanitation and disinfectant. We need to be out on the front lines showing people that they the only way were going to get through this is together. But, we also have to understand that the mayor would take their guidelines from the CDC, so we have to make sure that we’re following the guidelines because we can only do what they actually tell us to do and we got to make sure we’re doing those things all the way down to city hall.

With all the racial tension and protesting going on, how do you feel about the racial equality and racial tensions in Bowling Green?

Chris Page’s response: “It’s important to know that I am running on racial unity. Bigotry, discrimination, racism. Anytime it rears its head, the mayor of Bowling Green needs to confront it with unity so some of the things I am already doing is reaching out to young people. So, a lot of the work you see on Facebook, but I also do a lot of work behind the scenes with the police department, with the sheriff’s department, actually with the WKU Police department. So, actually I am doing a lot of work behind the scenes that young people don’t get to see. But, there is an organization that’s going to be starting at Shake Rag Barber Shop, where we talk about racial equality and the things we can do to put our best foot forward to tackle these issues. And I want to say this, there’s nothing one person can do. It’s going to take me, it’s going to take you, it’s going to take everybody else in this room to solve that problem.”

Todd Alcott’s response: “First of all, it is extremely important to understand that this is a real problem. Racism exists, and if we ignore it, it will persist. I think the greatest thing I have seen in this community is when June 19th happened because it is a celebration of the end of slavery and there was protests, peaceful protests going on in Bowling Green, and we got to witness something that some of the communities in our nation got to see, and that was Chief Delaney came together, Sheriff Hightower came together Chief walker came together. That was the most beautiful thing I have seen. It was a unity to say, ‘hey we are here with you, we hear you, we take a knee with you, we stand with you.’ They have taken negativity for what they have stood up for, and we have got to be a community that works together, prays together, lives together and has peace together.”

Tom Morris' response: “I feel like that we need to address the current situation and there’s ideas that have been floating around, we can have forums, we can intermix different groups. I was canvassing and I talked to a man and he said, ‘I don’t think we have any racial problems here in Bowling Green.' So, there is that attitude that is out there, and we need to understand that the people in this room may have one view of it, but there are other people who don’t. We need to reach out and make people understand that is an issue. The other thing I want to say is, I want to address the root causes of inequity: housing. Housing is a big problem that effects the African-American community. Pollution hurts African-Americans more than anyone else. So, we need to not only get together, we need to address the root problems.”

Bowling Green is the largest community in Kentucky where the LGBTQ+ community is not protected from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Would you support a vote for a fairness ordinance to protect our LGBTQ+ community from discrimination in housing and public accommodation?

Tom Morris' response: “Short answer is yes. I believe that the LGBTQ community has struggled. If you look at the suicide rate, if you look at the poverty rate, you look at the issues that they face, they’re in a hard situation. It’s time to pass a fairness ordinance. Businesses look at that when they come to Bowling Green. ‘Do they treat LGBTQ members the way they treat everyone else?’ Unfortunately Bowling Green can’t say that right now. So I would emphatically support that. It’s just time.”

Chris Page’s response: “I want to make sure this is understood: I do not believe in discrimination of any kind against anyone, so I would one hundred percent support a fairness ordinance. But, the issue is not going to be supporting a fairness ordinance, and I want to make sure that everybody understands, the issue is probably going to be enforcing it. So, while I am going to be supporting it, how are we going to enforce it? If one person says one thing, and another person says another thing, we want to make sure this doesn’t turn into a ‘he say she say’ type of ordinance. So, while I would be supporting a fairness ordinance, we also need to be thinking a little bit broader than that to make sure that enforcing it is going to be fair as well, because part of the fairness ordinance is also about systemic racism. I don’t think a lot of people know that, but we want to make sure we talk about that segment of the fairness ordinance too, because black and brown people are part of the LGBTQ community as well."

Todd Alcott’s response: “I served for 21 and a half years because I wanted to be a part of something bigger. The reason I stayed in service is because I believe in our constitutional rights. I do not believe in legislating what people do at home. What you do in your private time is your business. I do not also want to legislate what a business has to do to protect themselves and stay in business. So, I look at this from a biblical perspective, you know, my church has its doors open to every single person. All sinners including me, and I am a sinner. So, we are all sinners at the foot of Jesus, but what I am trying to say is that I am not here to make judgement, nor am I here to incite judgement, so I am not going to support the fairness ordinance.”

Do you favor a city advisory committee or other strategies for more transparency in communication of government decisions?

Todd Alcott’s response: “Well, transparency and government should be hand-in-hand. Is it? Well, my answer is that it is. We actually have 27 committees. I don’t know if another committee is the answer to Bowling Green. Here’s the real bottom line. If you want to be involved in government, it is right there in front of you. We are in the midst of a COVID crisis, and I have watched a lot of city hall meetings. You can be part of it, and you can come to the city hall and you can have your voice heard. I think the transparency is there. The transparency is also in this election. You decide who you want you leaders for Bowling Green will be. You get to hear from us, then you get to hear from the city commission. I highly encourage people to vote with their voice and get out November 3.”

Tom Morris' response: “This is not a question that I have studied. I don’t have a yes or no answer on it. I do believe, however, that we can always improve transparency. I believe that sometimes you have these close-knit groups who hold information to themselves and make decisions before the meetings. So I think that we need to have more involvement from citizens, and if something comes up. I am going to have an open door and I am going to let people come in and talk to me it doesn’t matter your zip code, or what you make on a weekly basis.”

Chris Page’s response: "I believe in full transparency, so much so that anybody who follows me on Facebook, I’ve actually been putting out how much I’ve been donated to on my campaign. I believe that if people give to me, the public outta know how much has been given to my campaign. Also part of transparency is this: Because I’m friends with Carlos Bailey, and we talk about the police review board, I am all for transparency, but I also don’t want to create a problem we don’t have. If we need transparency in certain groups, and we most certainly do, I don’t want to compare, just say for example, the Bowling Green Police Department to Louisville Police Department. Just because something happens in Louisville, doesn’t mean something has to happen in Bowling Green. I believe each entity has to stand on its own. Anywhere transparency is needed in Bowling Green Kentucky, I will fully support that.

Other candidates at the forum included Patti Minter who is up for re-election for State Representative in the 20th district. Her opponent Leanette Lopez did not attend the forum. Bowling Green Candidates for City Commission Slim Nash, Dana Beasley Brown, Carlos Bailey, W. Paul Carter, and Francisco Serrano also attended the forum. You can click here to watch the entire event.

