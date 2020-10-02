FLUFFY FEATURE: Warren Co. Public Schools gets second therapy dog

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools has added a second therapy to its district, and he’s boosting morale all throughout the halls.

“He’s great for morale," said Tiara Britt, Human Resource Specialist with Warren County Public Schools.

Beau, a labradoodle, is the districts second therapy dog in addition to Rhys.

“He is doing amazing things, and he doesn’t know it. He’s not on the payroll here but we pay him with treats,” said Todd Hazel, his handler and also the Director of Student Services with Warren County Public Schools.

The pup has been in training since six weeks old at Deer Creek Labradoodles in Owenton, Kentucky. He learned not only how to be on his best behavior, but also how to sense certain emotions.

“We have students who have trauma. Trauma from a lot of things that have happened in their life and Beau is trained and he can sense that,” said Hazel.

The ‘floofster’ is on the clock five days a week.

“Now there’s some mornings, I’ll tell ya, he doesn’t want to go to work. I’ll get his vest out and he’ll run and hide,” said Hazel. “Especially on Monday’s he struggles, he doesn’t want to come in. When he gets here, he absolutely loves it.”

Nonetheless, he still gets to enjoy that puppy life.

“I say, ‘Beau it’s time to go to work,’ and he knows that when that black vest is on that he’s going to work and he’s as calm as he can be," explained Hazel. "When he goes into the buildings he follows all the directions he’s given. When I get home in the afternoons, I say ‘Beau, free dog,’ and he knows that it is time to be an eight month old puppy. He is running and chasing things.”

While he’s technically still a puppy, he’s a professional one at that -- one with a nametag and a backpack.

“He brings a little bit of extra joy to the day,” said Britt.

Both dogs visit various schools throughout the day as needed. Beau has been with the school district for four weeks.

