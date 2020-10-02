Four year “gives hugs” for Russellville nursing home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A time when kindness is needed the most one little girl showed us all how to demonstrate just that.

Four-year-old Saylor Perry and her mom Candice Perry decided to show their local nursing home love by creating “Hugs” to give to all the residents of Creekwood nursing home in Russellville. The “Hugs” are cut out paper hands Saylor decorated and dropped off to the nursing home.

“We decided to create hugs for the nursing home residents because of COVID and because they can’t have family visiting and there were restrictions and so we decided that we wanted to touch their hearts and let them know someone was thinking about them,” said Perry.

“I reached out to the girl that works there and she let us know how many residents were here and so we started working. We worked every night for two weeks on our hugs. She helps me cut and every one of them was created with love," said Perry.

Those in the nursing home were overjoyed by this kindness.

“It touched their hearts and they cried, which made me cry when she called and I told Saylor and she way like ‘so they loved my hugs’ and I said ‘yes baby they loved them’ so it was really exciting to get that feedback,” said Perry.

Bringing joy to the nursing home residents as well as this sweet little girl and her mom.

