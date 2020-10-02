Advertisement

Glasgow traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Tyler Logsdon, 32, of Munfordville is arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop
Tyler Logsdon, 32, of Munfordville is arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop(Barren County Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on North Broadway Street Thursday that led to a drug arrest.

The driver, Tyler Logsdon, 32, was found to be driving on a suspended license and during a search of his vehicle, the officer found Methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

Tyler Logsdon of Munfordville Ky., was arrested and charged with Disregarding Traffic Control Device-Traffic Light, Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operator License, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Poppys Field Trip

Poppy’s Field Trip Check Presentation to Jennings Creek Elementary

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marisa Williams
The school also received backpacks and other school supplies related items

Weather

A chilly end to the week!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
A forecast that may make you want to start playing Christmas music! Hold the phone though because warmer air is on the way!

News

Service One Credit Union September 3 Degree Guarantee: The Buddy House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marisa Williams
September's charity was Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky; the Buddy House.

News

WATCH - A chilly end to the week!

Updated: 2 hours ago
We have a chilly end to the week and start to the weekend, but temperatures will be sure to rise in the forecast!

Latest News

News

Service One Credit Union Check Presentation

Updated: 2 hours ago
Service One Credit Union Check Presentation

Poppys Field Trip

Poppy's Field Trip

Updated: 3 hours ago
Poppy's Field Trip

Good News

Good News: Bowling Green City School Teachers Awarded Gift Cards

Updated: 3 hours ago
Good News

News

Bowling Green mayoral candidates participate in community forum; here are their answers

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
All three candidates running for mayor of Bowling Green participated in the forum.

News

Kentucky State Police working collision on I-65, Detour set up at Exit 71

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
I-65 in Hart County is closed due to the crash. There is a Detour set up at Exit 71 (Bonnieville) to US 31-W South to Horse Cave Exit 58. KSP asks that you please proceed with caution.

News

View From the Hill: Student COVID-19 Task Force at WKU encourages peers to stay the course

Updated: 14 hours ago
The student COVID-19 Task Force will soon launch a social media campaign encouraging students to celebrate any positive things that have come out of the pandemic.Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.