Glasgow traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on North Broadway Street Thursday that led to a drug arrest.
The driver, Tyler Logsdon, 32, was found to be driving on a suspended license and during a search of his vehicle, the officer found Methamphetamine and a glass pipe.
Tyler Logsdon of Munfordville Ky., was arrested and charged with Disregarding Traffic Control Device-Traffic Light, Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operator License, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.
