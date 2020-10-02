Glasgow traffic stop leads to drug arrest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on North Broadway Street Thursday that led to a drug arrest.

The driver, Tyler Logsdon, 32, was found to be driving on a suspended license and during a search of his vehicle, the officer found Methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

Tyler Logsdon of Munfordville Ky., was arrested and charged with Disregarding Traffic Control Device-Traffic Light, Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operator License, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

