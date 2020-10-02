Gov. Beshear reports 1,039 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 6 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Friday afternoon on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.

“The escalation here in Kentucky continues to get worse and we have to wear masks – all of us,” said Gov. Beshear. “This week is going to shatter last week’s record for number of cases. We have to do better.”

Gov. Beshear reported 1,039 new cases of the virus bringing the total to 70,727 coronavirus cases in Kentucky. One hundred fifty-one of the newly reported cases were from children age 18 and younger, of which 33 were children age 5 and under. The youngest was only 5 days old.

“Folks, today’s news that the President and First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19 along with some of their advisors shows you that anybody can get this,” said Gov. Beshear. “We wish them the best and a speedy recovery, and this is an example of why we all have to be wearing masks. We all have to do our part.”

Gov. Beshear reported six new deaths Friday, raising the total to 1,197 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Friday include a 68-year-old man from Boyd County; a 69-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 74-year-old man from McCreary County; a 72-year-old man from Menifee County; a 60-year-old man from Oldham County; and a 70-year-old woman from Pulaski County.

“The situation is getting very dangerous in Kentucky. If you care about your economy, if you care about getting your kids into school, if you care about the lives of those around you, put on your mask,” said Gov. Beshear. “Socially distance; wash your hands; follow the rules. We’ve got to be Team Kentucky right now. We need your help and I know you’re going to come through.”

Kentucky COVID Facts 10-2-2020 (WBKO)

Gov. Beshear urged people to look over and take to heart updated guidance on 10 Steps to Fight COVID-19.

As of Friday, there have been at least 1,507,046 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.30%, and at least 12,041 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

