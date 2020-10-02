Kentucky State Police working collision on I-65, Detour set up at Exit 71

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -UPDATE: One subject involved in the collision has been flown to Vanderbilt Hospital, in Tennessee. Kentucky State Police are not releasing any identification of those involved in the crash at this time.

Kentucky State Police are currently working a collision on I-65 near mile marker 63 going South Bound.

I-65 in Hart County is closed due to the crash. There is a Detour set up at Exit 71 (Bonnieville) to US 31-W South to Horse Cave Exit 58. KSP asks that you please proceed with caution.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-65 In Hart Co is closed due to a crash. Detour: Exit 71 (Bonnieville) to US 31-W South to Horse Cave exit 58. Please proceed with caution.@TprPriddy — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) October 2, 2020

