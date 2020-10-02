KSP pursuit on I-65 leads to multiple arrests

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Three Tennessee men were arrested after a pursuit Thursday evening.

According to Kentucky State Police, a Trooper observed a black Chrysler 300, later discovered to be stolen, traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on Interstate 65. When the Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the car, it began to flee near the 93 mile marker of I-65 and continued southbound to the 63 mile marker. The driver lost control and struck an uninvolved SUV being driven by 71-year-old Kenny Trew of Scottsville, disabling the car. KSP said the driver, along with two passengers, got out of the car and attempted to flee on foot. After short foot pursuits all three individuals were taken into custody. Kenny Trew was flown to Vanderbilt University Hospital where he is in stable condition at this time.

The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Rickie D. Nelson of Memphis, was charged with speeding 26 or more over the speed limit, assault 1st degree, fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot), wanton endangerment 1st degree ,wanton endangerment 1st degree (police officer), criminal mischief 1st degree, DUI 1st, resisting arrest, possession of burglary tools, operating on suspended license, and receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.

A passenger in the vehicle, 22-year-old Martavious D. Williams of Memphis, was charged with fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot), receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, resisting arrest, possession of burglary tools, and wanton endangerment 1st degree (police officer).

The second passenger in the vehicle, 24 year-old Kevin Wynn of Memphis, was charged with possession of a handgun by convicted felon, fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot), receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, resisting arrest, and possession of burglary tools.

