Advertisement

Logan County Schools extends hybrid learning through December

Logan County Schools
Logan County Schools(LCS)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County Schools announced Friday that the school system would continue on a hybrid schedule through December 18.

In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Paul M. Mullins said they believed the hybrid schedule had been successful in allowing them to balance the safety needs of their students and staff with their desire to have students in classrooms.

Mullins noted that the schedule decision was based on the fact that families were planning to travel for Fall Break, and that they also expected increased travel and exposure for the holidays.

Read the letter below.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, first lady have COVID-19, showing ‘mild symptoms’ at White House

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady have COVID-19, showing ‘mild symptoms’ at White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

National Politics

GOP senator with virus says he’ll make Supreme Court vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee revealed Friday he was infected with the coronavirus in an announcement that came just hours after President Donald Trump said he had the disease,

National

Notre Dame’s president tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Rev. John Jenkins sent an email to university students and staff saying his symptoms were mild and that he would continue to work from home.

Latest News

National Politics

Wall Street trims losses after Trump’s positive virus test

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The moves weren’t close to as chaotic as earlier this year, when markets were first selling off on coronavirus fears.

National

Trump joins growing list of virus-infected world leaders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Here’s a look at other leaders who have had the virus.

Coronavirus

US unemployment drops to 7.9% but hiring slows pre-election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
America’s employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring and evidence from the final jobs report before the presidential election that the economic recovery has weakened.

Coronavirus

Trump’s age, health woes raise his risk for COVID-19 illness

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, “are both well at this time” and plan to remain at the White House while recovering and being closely monitored, according to a statement from his physician, Dr. Sean Conley.

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

National Politics

Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden tested negative for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is moving forward with plans to travel to Michigan on Friday after he and his wife, Jill, tested negative for the coronavirus.