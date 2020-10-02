Logan County Schools extends hybrid learning through December

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County Schools announced Friday that the school system would continue on a hybrid schedule through December 18.

In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Paul M. Mullins said they believed the hybrid schedule had been successful in allowing them to balance the safety needs of their students and staff with their desire to have students in classrooms.

Mullins noted that the schedule decision was based on the fact that families were planning to travel for Fall Break, and that they also expected increased travel and exposure for the holidays.

Read the letter below.

