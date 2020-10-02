Advertisement

Melania Trump praises care at detention centers in tape

First lady Melania Trump sits before the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio.
First lady Melania Trump sits before the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump expressed support for the care that migrant children separated from their families received in U.S. detention centers, suggesting the facilities were better than what they had at home with their parents, in a series of recordings that aired Thursday.

The tapes aired on CNN come from Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former aide to the first lady who released a book last month entitled “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady.” She is promoting the book in interviews and released recordings to CNN of some of her private conversations with Mrs. Trump. In one, the first lady discussed her take on the conditions migrant children faced in the U.S. after being brought in by “coyotes.”

WARNING: This video contains explicit language.

“The kids, they say, ‘Wow I will have my own bed? I will sleep on the bed? I will have a cabinet for my clothes.’ It’s so sad to hear, but they didn’t have that in their own countries. They sleep on the floor,” she said in one excerpt. “They are taken care of nicely there. But you know, yeah, they are not with parents. It’s sad. But when they come here alone or with coyotes or illegally, you know, you need to do something.”

At another point she opined that some immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. were coached about what to say. “They go over and they say like, ‘Oh, we will be killed by a gang member, we will be, you know, it’s so dangerous.’ So they are allowed to stay here.” She added: “Some of them are using that line.”

Wolkoff left the White House in February 2018 when her contract was terminated. She helped produce Trump’s inauguration and later worked for the first lady as an unpaid White House adviser.

The White House has dismissed her book as “full of mistruths and paranoia.”

On the release of the tapes Thursday, the first lady’s chief of staff and spokewoman, Stephanie Grisham, said that Wolkoff’s "only intent was to secretly tape the first lady in order to peddle herself and her salacious book.

“There is no way to know if these recordings have been edited and it’s clear the clips were hand-picked and presented with no context. The first lady remains focused on her family and serving our country,” Grisham said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump’s comments came after he confirmed that Hope Hicks, one his closest aides, had tested positive for the virus Thursday.

Coronavirus

President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

US hiring likely slowed in September for 3rd straight month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Overall wages and salaries are still 4% below pre-pandemic levels.

National

Potty training: NASA tests new $23M titanium space toilet

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Barely 100 pounds and just 28 inches tall, it’s roughly half as big as the two Russian-built toilets at the space station.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Amazon: Nearly 20,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Amazon says that nearly 20,000 of its workers have tested positive or been presumed positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

National

Official warns flu-COVID clash "like two hurricanes"

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A surge in COVID infections colliding with the flu season could be "like two hurricanes hitting us at the same time," according to concerned officials.

News

Kentucky State Police working collision on I-65, Detour set up at Exit 71

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
I-65 in Hart County is closed due to the crash. There is a Detour set up at Exit 71 (Bonnieville) to US 31-W South to Horse Cave Exit 58. KSP asks that you please proceed with caution.

News

View From the Hill: Student COVID-19 Task Force at WKU encourages peers to stay the course

Updated: 4 hours ago
The student COVID-19 Task Force will soon launch a social media campaign encouraging students to celebrate any positive things that have come out of the pandemic.Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

National Politics

House Democrats pass partisan COVID bill; relief talks drag

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
The White House is backing a $400 per week pandemic jobless benefit and is dangling the possibility of a COVID-19 relief bill above $1.5 trillion as last-ditch, pre-election negotiations hit a critical phase Thursday.

Crime

Franklin Man found guilty of killing Bowling Green man

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
A Simpson County man is convicted of killing a Bowling Green man. Police found Timothy Massey dead in a home February 12, 2017. They arrested Vincent Ficklin of Franklin for Massey’s Murder.