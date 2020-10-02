Poppy’s Field Trip Check Presentation to Jennings Creek Elementary
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Matt Stephens and Flora Templeton Stuart (and Poppy and Pixie) joined Jennings Creek Elementary principal Jamie Woosley and students to present a check to the school for $2,000 for being the Poppy’s field trip leadership recipient.
They also received backpacks and other school supplies related items. Check it out.
