Advertisement

Poppy’s Field Trip Check Presentation to Jennings Creek Elementary

By Marisa Williams
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Matt Stephens and Flora Templeton Stuart (and Poppy and Pixie) joined Jennings Creek Elementary principal Jamie Woosley and students to present a check to the school for $2,000 for being the Poppy’s field trip leadership recipient.

They also received backpacks and other school supplies related items. Check it out.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Poppys Field Trip

Poppy's Field Trip

Updated: 3 hours ago
Poppy's Field Trip

News

Bowling Green City Schools to remain hybrid through December 18

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT
|
By Marisa Williams
The district will continue their hybrid learning schedule through the end of the semester December 18.

News

Simpson County Schools to move to hybrid schedule after Fall Break

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT
|
By Marisa Williams
Simpson County Schools will go hybrid starting October 12.

News

WKU to offer free tuition in 2021 to freshmen who meet requirements

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT
|
By Katey Cook
Western Kentucky University announced a plan Thursday to provide free tuition to students from Kentucky who meet the requirements starting Fall 2021.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear will not issue another overall recommendation about in-person or virtual classes after Sept. 28

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:59 PM CDT
Dr. Stack, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, and several education officials on Monday offered a number of updates on the state of education in the commonwealth amid the global pandemic.

Education

Kentucky report shows big jump in dual-credit participation

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A report shows the number of Kentucky high school students enrolling in dual-credit courses has risen dramatically in recent years.

News

Kentucky lawmakers hear testimony on reopening school

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:32 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
The “Coping with COVID” survey includes 9,500 responses from students across 119 counties. The survey examined each student’s education environment, home environment, physical and mental wellness and future plans.

News

‘Now is an opportune time than ever,’ WCPS talks August 24 reopening

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:33 PM CDT
|
By Ana Medina and Katey Cook
In a 3-2 vote, the WCPS board of education passes a hybrid model of in-person and virtual classes for students.

Education

Barren County Schools provides update on reopening plan for high school

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
Barren County Schools announced an update Monday to their reopening plan for high school students.

Breaking

Bowling Green Independent School’s Board of Education votes to start in-person classes Aug. 24

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT
|
By Katey Cook and Ana Medina
The Bowling Green Independent School’s board of education voted unanimously to start in-person classes on August 24th.