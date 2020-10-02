Saturday volleyball match against Mercer canceled
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Volleyball has canceled its opening match against Mercer.
“Due to COVID-19 related issues, Mercer has canceled Saturday’s season-opening match for WKU Volleyball. The programs are working together in an attempt to reschedule the contest for this fall,” WKU Athletics said in a statement.
Any fall matches that are added will be announced as plans are finalized.
