Saturday volleyball match against Mercer canceled

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Volleyball has canceled its opening match against Mercer.

“Due to COVID-19 related issues, Mercer has canceled Saturday’s season-opening match for WKU Volleyball. The programs are working together in an attempt to reschedule the contest for this fall,” WKU Athletics said in a statement.

Any fall matches that are added will be announced as plans are finalized.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.