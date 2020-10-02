Advertisement

Service One Credit Union September 3 Degree Guarantee: The Buddy House

By Marisa Williams
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first Friday of each month means that the previous month’s charity is presented with a check on AM Kentucky from Service One Credit Union thanks to the 3 Degree Guarantee where meteorologist Ethan Emery correctly predicts the forecast for that day within three degrees.

September was Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky; the Buddy House.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Poppys Field Trip

Poppy’s Field Trip Check Presentation to Jennings Creek Elementary

Updated: moments ago
|
By Marisa Williams
The school also received backpacks and other school supplies related items

Weather

A chilly end to the week!

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Ethan Emery
A forecast that may make you want to start playing Christmas music! Hold the phone though because warmer air is on the way!

News

WATCH - A chilly end to the week!

Updated: 36 minutes ago
We have a chilly end to the week and start to the weekend, but temperatures will be sure to rise in the forecast!

News

Service One Credit Union Check Presentation

Updated: 1 hour ago
Service One Credit Union Check Presentation

Latest News

Poppys Field Trip

Poppy's Field Trip

Updated: 1 hours ago
Poppy's Field Trip

Good News

Good News: Bowling Green City School Teachers Awarded Gift Cards

Updated: 1 hours ago
Good News

News

Bowling Green mayoral candidates participate in community forum; here are their answers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
All three candidates running for mayor of Bowling Green participated in the forum.

News

Kentucky State Police working collision on I-65, Detour set up at Exit 71

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
I-65 in Hart County is closed due to the crash. There is a Detour set up at Exit 71 (Bonnieville) to US 31-W South to Horse Cave Exit 58. KSP asks that you please proceed with caution.

News

View From the Hill: Student COVID-19 Task Force at WKU encourages peers to stay the course

Updated: 12 hours ago
The student COVID-19 Task Force will soon launch a social media campaign encouraging students to celebrate any positive things that have come out of the pandemic.Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Crime

Franklin Man found guilty of killing Bowling Green man

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
A Simpson County man is convicted of killing a Bowling Green man. Police found Timothy Massey dead in a home February 12, 2017. They arrested Vincent Ficklin of Franklin for Massey’s Murder.