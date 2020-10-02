Service One Credit Union September 3 Degree Guarantee: The Buddy House
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first Friday of each month means that the previous month’s charity is presented with a check on AM Kentucky from Service One Credit Union thanks to the 3 Degree Guarantee where meteorologist Ethan Emery correctly predicts the forecast for that day within three degrees.
September was Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky; the Buddy House.
