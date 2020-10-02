Stage set for televised McConnell-McGrath debate on October 12

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Both Democrat Amy McGrath and Republican Mitch McConnell have agreed to debate one another in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country.

“The Kentucky Debate,” organized by Gray Television and the University of Kentucky Student Government, will be broadcast live from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 12.

“The television reach for this debate is wide and UK’s involvement will help address a range of topics,” said longtime WKYT anchor and political editor Bill Bryant who will moderate the debate.

Recent independent polls show the Senate majority leader ahead of his Democratic challenger.

The October 12 debate could likely be the top two candidates' only face-to-face meeting. While McConnell agreed in August to participate in “The Kentucky Debate,” he has not accepted an invitation to a debate planned by Kentucky Educational Television which is to include McGrath and Libertarian candidate Brad Barron.

In 2019, “The Kentucky Debate” was the most watched debate in the governor’s race.

“While our previous debates were held before an audience on the University’s campus, we all recognized that a debate this year would be very different because of the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and our common goal to limit crowds,” said UK Student Government President Courtney Wheeler. “However, the importance of the race and our joint commitment to spotlighting the issues facing all Kentucky voters — especially students who are our future leaders — makes holding this debate an important endeavor.”

In addition to WKYT in Lexington and WAVE in Louisville, Gray Television owns WYMT in Hazard, WBKO in Bowling Green, KFVS in Cape Girardeau/Paducah, WXIX in Cincinnati, WFIE in Evansville, WSAZ in Charleston/Huntington and WVLT in Knoxville offering the ability to share this live debate with the widest possible audience of Kentucky viewers.

