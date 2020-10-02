Advertisement

White House: President Trump admitted to military hospital

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19.  Trump was to depart the White House by helicopter late Friday for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a White House official said. The official said the visit was precautionary and that Trump would work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties. Earlier Friday the White House said Trump remains “fatigued” and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail for the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans.

