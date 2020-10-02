Advertisement

WKU set to compete at Live in Lou Classic

(WYMT)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Cross Country is set to compete Saturday, Oct. 3 at the 19th annual Live in Lou Classic in Louisville, Ky.

The meet will be hosted by the Louisville Sports Commission and held at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park, marking WKU’s lone race in Kentucky this season.

The men’s squad will compete first with an 8K beginning at 9:30 a.m. CT, followed by the women’s 5K at 10:15 a.m. CT.

WKU will travel seven student-athletes apiece on both the men’s and women’s side, with Miles Huff, Clint Sherman, Jacob Skillman, Anthony Sweet, Dedrick Troxell, Steven Votaw, and Emerson Wells traveling on the men’s side, while Kaia Enevoldsen, Savannah Heckman, Zoe Manning, Rory O’Connor, Lucy Rutherford, Jenna Vaughn, and Haley Webb will travel on the women’s side.

Of those 14 student-athletes, four are from Louisville and will be returning to their hometown to compete this weekend.

The Hilltoppers and Lady Toppers will each compete against 17 other schools in their meets.

Following the Live in Lou Classic, WKU will wrap up regular-season competition at the UAB-hosted Blazer Classic on Friday, Oct. 16.

