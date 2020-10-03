Advertisement

COVID Update: Gov. Beshear reports Highest-Ever Number of New COVID-19 Cases

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Kentucky COVID-19 Update(Associated Press)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 3, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). Today, he reported the highest-ever daily total and the highest-ever weekly total of new COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth.

“I know it’s been a tough couple of days, seeing the President, the First Lady, U.S. Senators, Cam Newton and others test positive for COVID-19. But right here in the commonwealth, we now have 1,275 new cases announced today, meaning 1,275 Kentuckians have just tested positive,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is our highest number of cases ever. This is the highest number of cases per week ever and we have one more day that will add to the count, and it shows that we have to do better.”

As of 3 p.m. Oct. 3, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 72,001 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 1,275 of which were newly reported Saturday. Of the newly reported cases, 166 were from children age 18 and younger, with 27 age five and younger. The youngest was just two months old.

“I need your help. We are seeing the coronavirus surging around the country. We are in another escalation here in Kentucky,” the Governor added. “We have got to do what it takes to stop it, and that’s all of us. No more being casual; time to be urgent. We are Team Kentucky. We can beat this. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported eight new deaths Saturday. The total of Kentuckians now lost to the virus is 1,205.

“That’s eight additional families who are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 66-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man from Christian County; a 75-year-old woman from Fayette County; two men, ages 80 and 89, from Jefferson County; two women, ages 76 and 86, from Lincoln County; and a 64-year-old woman from Mercer County.

As of Saturday, at least 1,520,236 tests had been administered. The COVID-19 testing positive rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, taking into account total positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs, stood at 4.74%. The number of Kentuckians who are known to have recovered was at least 12,121.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Read about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration at governor.ky.govkycovid19.ky.gov and the Governor’s official social media accounts FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

Kentuckians can also access translated COVID-19 information and daily summaries of the Governor’s news conference at teamkentuckytranslations.com.

###

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

News

FLUFFY FEATURE: Warren Co. Public Schools gets second therapy dog

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Warren County Public Schools has added a second therapy to its district, and he’s boosting morale all throughout the halls.

News

Stage set for televised McConnell-McGrath debate on October 12

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Both Democrat Amy McGrath and Republican Mitch McConnell have agreed to debate one another in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country.

News

White House: President Trump admitted to military hospital

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The White House says President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Four-year-old “gives hugs” for Russellville nursing home

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Kaley Skaggs
A time when kindness is needed the most one little girl showed us all how to demonstrate just that.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,039 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 6 deaths

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the lat4st update Friday afternoon on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Logan County Schools extends hybrid learning through December

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
Logan County Schools announced Friday that the school system would continue on a hybrid schedule through December 18.

News

WKU Homecoming's Chili & Cheese Luncheon to benefit JA

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT

News

WBKO, BG Area Lodging Association announce staycation giveaway

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT

News

WATCH - Below average temps through the weekend, still dry though!

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT
Chilly end to the week, but warmer weather is on the way!