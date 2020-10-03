Advertisement

Gov. Beshear Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Fallen Firefighters

(WTVG)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 3, 2020) – In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 4, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The memorial service is held on the first Sunday in October and marks the beginning of Fire Prevention Week, which runs Oct. 4-10 this year.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

