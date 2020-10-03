Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Runell Houchen

This week’s Hometown Hero brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -"It is a great school district we enjoy it and I have enjoyed being with all the people from the top to the bottom it has been great," said Runell Houchen, hero,

Runell has served her school district for 49 years and with that comes years of friendships and years of putting smiles on kids' faces.

“Well I have known Runell since 1986 that is when I started my job at Liberty Street Elementary School and that is where I met Runell and she befriended me right off and we have been longtime friends since then. So after we worked at Liberty Street, we moved to South Green Elementary School and I worked with her for 27 years,” said Nancy Burch, friend.

Over the years Runells jobs have changed but this year has been more unique than any other, with the school year starting off with no students inside the school.

“It is completely different with COVID and the students not in school and all that. It has changed a lot, when I started I had an adding machine and a typewriter when I got a calculator I felt really special. Now we have computers, printers, and all the new stuff like that and new programs,” added Runell.

For her 49 years of dedication to the Glasgow Independent School District, we honor Runell as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“I just thought that she is our Hometown Hero working here for so many years, meeting so many parents, meeting so many children, and for that and the love that she has shown our community really captured my desire for her to be Glasgow’s Hometown Hero,” added Burch.

