Retired Bowling Green doctor invents bandage making vaccines more sanitary

By Katey Cook
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dr. Robert Watson spent most of his life working in the medical field. He specialized in anesthesiology, and even was a care giver to President Ronald Raegan at one time.

For 27 years, he worked for Med Center Health in Bowling Green serving on the executive committee.

“I had the opportunity to engage in policy making and make decisions for the Medical Center,” Dr. Watson said, “I’ve actually seen the Med Center grow from a small little thing, to Western Kentucky University to the University of Kentucky College of Medicine.”

Throughout his career, he has actually invented several medical devices, but more recently he has focused on manufacturing a bandage used during vaccinations. It is called the Inject-Safe™ Barrier Bandages.

“I became aware that people were actually transferring bloodborne pathogens when they were giving injections,” Dr. Watson explained. He went on to say that just using rubber gloves during the administration of a shot was not enough, and he wanted to create a way healthcare workers to be certain there was no change bloodborne pathogens would be spread.

The bandage is circular, with an adhesive membrane. A nurse cleans the patient’s arm, applies the Barrier Bandage, and then administers the shot right through the bandage. It then acts immediately as a band-aid to catch and conceal any fluids from the broken skin.

“The Barrier Bandage is constructed of a self-sealing, non-coring, elastomeric membrane. which is another way of saying once the needle passes through the barrier, it reseals preventing any fluid from coming out,” Mark Harris said. Harris is the CEO of Inject-Safe™ Barrier Bandages.

Overall Harris said the product is a safer, quicker, and more affordable way to administer a vaccine. It has also been approved by OSHA.

Because the bandage is already on the patient after they are injected, the healthcare worker can focus more on disposing of the sharp needle, and avoiding accidently sticking the patient a second time.

“Something that is really important is the reduction of needlesticks. Because you’re focused solely on giving the injection and disposing of the needle, you no longer have to go back to the patient and place a bandage on the patient," Harris explained.

During their trials of using the Barrier Bandage, Dr. Watson and Harris said 70% of participants reported less pain while receiving a vaccine when they used the product. They are crediting the Gate Theory of Pain Management to explain why.

“In fact, pediatricians call it the ‘magic circle’ because of the reduction of pain, obviously nobody enjoys a shot,” Harris said.

Multiple healthcare providers including Graves Gilbert Clinic, CVS Minute Clinic, Sheldon’s Pharmacy and Walmart have picked up on using the unique bandage. Harris said they have shipped out at least $30 million.

Dr. Watson, Harris and their partners are also looking to move the manufacturing process of the Barrier Bandage to Bowling Green. They have been in contact with local and national leaders as well including Representative Brett Guthrie to help get their product recognized in Washington as an improved safety device for injections.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

