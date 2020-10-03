Advertisement

WATCH - Staying Cool This Weekend

Saturday Looks Dry, Showers Possible Sunday
By Shane Holinde
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We awoke to our chillest readings of the season Friday, with lows as cold as the 30s for some! Expect another chilly start for Saturday, with temps remaining cool this weekend.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs once again in the upper 60s. Expect similar readings for Sunday, but we won’t keep the sunshine around. Scattered rain showers are possible to close out the weekend as a weak system moves through.

Sunshine resumes Monday and sticks around through Friday. Highs jump into the 70s Tuesday, staying there through Friday. Overnight readings will moderate as well, climbing into the low 50s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool. High 64, Low 46, winds SE-4

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, a Few Showers Poss. Late. High 66, Low 48, winds S-5

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Friday’s High: 67

Friday’s Low: 42

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 51

Record High: 98 (2019)

Record Low: 29 (1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.11″)

Yearly Precip: 45.81″ (+8.21″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Sunset: 6:27 p.m.

UV Index: 4 (Mod)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Count: 16)

Pollen: Low (2.8 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Mod

