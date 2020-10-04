Advertisement

Bowling Green bikers ride for suicide awareness

Bikers ride for suicide awareness.
Bikers ride for suicide awareness.(None)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Bowling Green couple is assisting in suicide prevention with a suicide awareness ride.

Dale Griffin and Cathy organized the first annual Suicide Prevention Ride that gathered over 50 bikers to participate. The path started at Comfort Suites and wrapped around Bowling Green.

Each entry fee of $20 goes to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to bring down those numbers. Every participant had been affected by suicide in some way.

“I lost a spouse to suicide years ago. That’s why I’m here today," says one biker.

Organizers Dale and Cathy normally do the suicide prevention walk, but this year’s circumstances called for something different.

“To me, this shows that people are well aware of it and more than happy to come together for the cause," explains Dale.

His fiancé, Cathy, lost her own son to suicide, something she struggles to speak on.

“Suicide is a topic people don’t want to talk about. Bad thoughts or mental illness... People aren’t alone out there like they thought they are.”

In 2018, 800 Kentuckians died by suicide according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Kentucky falls in the midrange of suicide deaths nationwide.

Suicide mortality rates across the United States.
Suicide mortality rates across the United States.(none)

Dale and Cathy say they’ll be back next year to hold the ride again.

If you or someone you know is struggling suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky near bottom of census response in nation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashton Jones
There's still time to respond to the 2020 Census.

News

Traveling flower truck promotes local businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"We buy local and do everything here in bowling green. We want to see the community thrive."

News

Tompkinsville Police Department welcomes new K-9 unit ‘Rico’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
"On behalf of the Tompkinsville Police Dept., we would like to introduce our newest officer, K9 “Rico.” Rico is a 2 year old Dutch Shepherd and will be partnered with Sgt. Ricky Shirley."

News

Gov. Beshear Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Fallen Firefighters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 4, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

Latest News

News

COVID Update: Gov. Beshear reports Highest-Ever Number of New COVID-19 Cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
As of 3 p.m. Oct. 3, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 72,001 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 1,275 of which were newly reported Saturday. Of the newly reported cases, 166 were from children age 18 and younger, with 27 age five and younger. The youngest was just two months old.

News

Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

News

FLUFFY FEATURE: Warren Co. Public Schools gets second therapy dog

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
|
By Kelly Dean
Warren County Public Schools has added a second therapy to its district, and he’s boosting morale all throughout the halls.

News

Stage set for televised McConnell-McGrath debate on October 12

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Both Democrat Amy McGrath and Republican Mitch McConnell have agreed to debate one another in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country.

News

White House: President Trump admitted to military hospital

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The White House says President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19.

News

Four-year-old “gives hugs” for Russellville nursing home

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Kaley Skaggs
A time when kindness is needed the most one little girl showed us all how to demonstrate just that.