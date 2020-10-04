Closure Extended For The Bridging Kentucky Project to Replace the KY 621 Bridge Over Sinking Creek in Simpson County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Oct. 4, 2020) – The closure on the Bridging Kentucky project to replace the bridge on KY 621 over Sinking Creek in Simpson County has been extended approximately 30 days. The extension makes the total estimated closure time approximately 90 days over the original 60 day estimate.

The closure extension is necessary due to a needed change in the design of the structure.

A detour using KY 73 and U.S. 31-W will remain in place.

KY 621 Detour

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

