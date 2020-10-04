Cloudy With A Few Stray Showers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We end out the weekend with some cloudy skies overhead, we also may see a few stray showers as a boundary moves by. However, most will stay dry and cool Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60′s. The new week kicks off cools with morning lows possibly down in the 30′s as we wake up Monday. Temperatures rise mid-week back to the mid 70′s and then drop by to the lower 70′s to end the week. We stay dry with no rain chances from Monday to Friday.

Stray shower possible Sunday, otherwise looking quite dry the rest of the week.

