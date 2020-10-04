Advertisement

Kentucky near bottom of census response in nation

The deadline to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census has been extended to October 5th, 2020.
By Ashton Jones
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2020 U.S. Census is asking for your participation to help out your community.

Kentuckians still have time to respond to the 2020 Census, which ensures communities have critical federal funding for the next ten years. Kentucky has one of the lowest response rates in the nation.

The city self-response rates in Kentucky are as follows:

Louisville - 71.7%

Lexington - 70.8%

Covington - 60.2%

Bowling Green - 60.2%

Owensboro - 75.6%

Census representatives insist it is still worth filling out.

“Whatever funding is needed, especially during this time when we’re going through this pandemic not knowing when it will be completely over with, even going into 2021, there will be funding needed for community agencies to assist people. There will be funding needed by local governments," explains Ron Brown, Partnership Coordinator for the 2020 Census.

You can easily fill out the census online here or give your response over the phone at 844-330-2020.

