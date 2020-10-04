Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for Oct. 4 through Oct. 9

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the District 3 area for Oct. 4 through Oct. 9 are listed below.

Interstate 165

A project to widen the I-165 Natcher Expressway northbound ramp to U.S. 31-W Nashville Road in Bowling Green with dual left turn lanes is currently underway.

The construction of the widening is expected to take approximately three weeks. During the construction the ramp will be more narrow than it is currently. Motorists should use caution when driving in this area during construction. An alternate route may be best as travel delays could be a possibility.

Allen County

Old Walnut Trail Road - A project to replace the bridge over West Bays Fork was delayed, but is expected to start in the coming days. The old bridge will remain open during construction of the new bridge.

Simpson County

KY 621 - A Bridging Kentucky project to replace the KY 621 bridge over Sinking Creek in Simpson County has begun. The bridge closed on Sept.21 and the closure has been extended to 90 days. A detour using KY 73 and U.S. 31-W will be in place.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.