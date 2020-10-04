Advertisement

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for Oct. 4 through Oct. 9

The District 3 area serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties
I-165, Allen, Butler, Monroe and Simpson counties expect traffic delays Sept. 19-25
I-165, Allen, Butler, Monroe and Simpson counties expect traffic delays Sept. 19-25(AP)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the District 3 area for Oct. 4 through Oct. 9 are listed below.

Interstate 165

A project to widen the I-165 Natcher Expressway northbound ramp to U.S. 31-W Nashville Road in Bowling Green with dual left turn lanes is currently underway.

The construction of the widening is expected to take approximately three weeks. During the construction the ramp will be more narrow than it is currently. Motorists should use caution when driving in this area during construction. An alternate route may be best as travel delays could be a possibility.

Allen County

  • Old Walnut Trail Road - A project to replace the bridge over West Bays Fork was delayed, but is expected to start in the coming days. The old bridge will remain open during construction of the new bridge.

Simpson County

  • KY 621 -  A Bridging Kentucky project to replace the KY 621 bridge over Sinking Creek in Simpson County has begun. The bridge closed on Sept.21 and the closure has been extended to 90 days.  A detour using KY 73 and U.S. 31-W will be in place.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Rachelle Boggess

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.

News

KSP Investigates ATV Fatal Collision in Edmonson County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Police say the preliminary investigation indicated that 30 year-old Adam Jones of Fairdale, Ky, was operating 2020 Polaris RZR on an unlit trail in the Blue Hollar Off-Road Park.

News

COVID Update: Gov. Beshear reports 616 new cases, four deaths Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“This week we now have 6,126 new cases of COVID-19. We have to do better. Please, everyone, wear your mask, engage in social distancing and follow those top 10 rules that we have on kycovid.ky.gov.”

News

Retired Bowling Green doctor invents bandage making vaccines more sanitary

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
For 27 years, he worked for Med Center Health in Bowling Green serving on the executive committee.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green bikers ride for suicide awareness

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“I lost a spouse to suicide years ago. That’s why I’m here today," says one rider.

Weather

Cloudy With A Few Stray Showers

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Skies stay quite cloudy Sunday with only a stray shower possible, most will stay dry and cool.

News

Traveling flower truck promotes local businesses

Updated: 18 hours ago
Traveling flower truck promotes local businesses

News

Kentucky near bottom of census response in nation

Updated: 18 hours ago
Kentucky near bottom of census response in nation

News

Bowling Green bikers ride for suicide awareness

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

WATCH - Quite Cloudy Sunday

Updated: 20 hours ago
The latest news and weather.