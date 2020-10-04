Advertisement

KSP Investigates ATV Fatal Collision in Edmonson County

Police say the preliminary investigation indicated that 30 year-old Adam Jones of Fairdale, Ky, was operating 2020 Polaris RZR on an unlit trail in the Blue Hollar Off-Road Park.
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) -- On Sunday, October 4, 2020 shortly after 5:30 am, the Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green responded to a call of an ATV fatal collision. The collision occurred at 5410 Nolin Dam Road at the Blue Hollar Off-Road Park located in Edmonson County.  Post 3 Troopers were requested to responded to the scene.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicated that 30 year-old Adam Jones of Fairdale, Ky, was operating 2020 Polaris RZR on an unlit trail in the Blue Hollar Off-Road Park.  Police say Jones lost control of his vehicle causing it to exit the trail and overturn several times.  Police say Jones along with a passenger in the vehicle, 22 year-old Lukas F. McCoy of Fairdale, were ejected from the ATV.

Police say Adam Jones was pronounced deceased on scene by the Edmonson County Coroner. Lukas F. McCoy was transported to The University of Louisville Hospital where he is in stable condition. A third passenger in the vehicle, 22 year-old Megan Hayden of Pleasureville, Ky, sustained no injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and being conducted by Trooper Aaron Hampton. He was assisted on the scene by Lincoln Fire Department and the Edmonson County Coroner.

