Obamas celebrate 28th anniversary by encouraging voting

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama shared messages of love in honor of their 28th wedding anniversary. To help them celebrate, they asked Americans to help others vote.

The Obamas posted their anniversary messages Saturday on Instagram. The two were married on October 3, 1992.

“Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human,” wrote Barack Obama in his post.

“I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us,” wrote Michelle Obama in her post.

The two went on to encourage Americans to help one person in their life register to vote ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The former president directed followers to iwillvote.com to get started.

The couple’s anniversary comes just a week after YouGov poll results showed they were the most admired man and woman in the world. Michelle Obama held the position last year, as well, while her husband bested Bill Gates for the first time.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

