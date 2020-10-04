Tompkinsville Police Department welcomes new K-9 unit ‘Rico’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Tompkinsville Police Department welcomed a new K-9 unit to the force named Rico in a Facebook post on Saturday. The post reads as follows:

“On behalf of the Tompkinsville Police Dept., we would like to introduce our newest officer, K9 “Rico.” Rico is a 2 year old Dutch Shepherd and will be partnered with Sgt. Ricky Shirley. In the upcoming weeks, Shirley and Rico will begin extensive training. Upon completion, Rico will be a certified dual purpose patrol dog. Some of the many things Rico will be capable of include tracking ability, drug detection, weapon detection, patrol techniques and more. We would like to thank our community for the outpouring support in which allowed this to happen.”

