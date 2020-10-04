Traveling flower truck promotes local businesses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “Seeds Flower Truck,” a traveling flower truck is trying to bring some sunshine in dark times.

Seeds flower truck parked outside Spenser’s coffee Saturday morning to help people passing by pick the perfect bouquet. Owner Shelby Hingle says she only parks the truck outside local business to help promote them.

“What started this was my husband asked me what do you love? What do you like to do? And I said I want to do something with flowers, and he said all right, what do you want to do with flowers? And I told him I wanted to do a flower truck, and we bought the truck!” explains Shelby.

The flower truck is ’52 Ford F3 named Stella. Shelby and her husband started the flower truck right before the pandemic, but she says in a way, it worked out better.

Now they are able to draw traffic to surrounding small businesses.

“We buy local and do everything here in Bowling Green," Shelby continues, "We want to see the community thrive so I think just promoting small business as much as we can and really driving into planting those good seeds. I think that’s what makes it special.”

Shelby says her flower truck is a way to release kindness into the community and plant seeds in the community. You can visit Seeds Flower truck on Facebook here or Instagram here.

