A chilly start to the week before things get warmer!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Low temperatures this morning were in the mid-to-upper 30s in portions of south-central Kentucky as rural spots experienced some light frost -- but temperatures are about to go up!

It's a Monday, which means you'll need some coffee to help make it through the day! (WBKO)

High pressure to our west will keep things dry and cool for Monday! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s for most and light northeast winds. We have another chilly night as lows will fall in the low 40s with a few upper 30s on some home thermometers. Some light frost is once again possible early Tuesday morning in rural spots, especially to the north of Bowling Green.

Things start to get warmer on Tuesday as continued sunshine and southwest winds will push temperatures up in the mid 70s! Wednesday will be the warmest day of the 7 day as highs push into the low 80s with more sunny skies! Sunshine continues through the rest of the week, but temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid-to-upper 70s after a very weak cold front moves through. No moisture is expected with the front.

We are keeping an eye on the tropics as Tropical Storm Delta has the potential to track towards our region and may possibly bring rain on Saturday. There is a lot of uncertainty in the track or amount of moisture as we are still 5 days out from then, so for the latest update on the tropical storm track and the evolving forecast, please tune into 13 News, check the WBKO First Alert Weather app, or check our website. Things look to be dry as we head into the following week with temperatures near-to-slightly above average for the middle of October.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. High 66. Low 41. Winds NE at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 74. Low 51. Winds SW at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. High 80. Low 53. Winds W at 8 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 93 (1951)

Record Low Today: 31 (1968, 1901)

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 50

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 6:22 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Moderate) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 35 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 13 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (1.9)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Moderate

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 70

Yesterday’s Low: 43

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.46″)

Yearly Precip: 45.81″ (+7.86″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

