Advertisement

Bodies of 2 missing people found weeks after Kentucky crash

Authorities determined the car crashed weeks ago, killing Broughton and Griffith.
Authorities determined the car crashed weeks ago, killing Broughton and Griffith.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) — The bodies of two people who were reported missing in Kentucky more than a month ago likely died in a car crash weeks ago. The Boyd County Coroner’s Office says the remains of 40-year-old Laura Carter-Broughton and 49-year-old Donald Griffith were found Friday night in a car that had gone over an embankment near Catlettsburg. The two were reported missing in August, and a person in the area discovered their vehicle when they looked over the embankment Friday. Authorities determined the car crashed weeks ago, killing Broughton and Griffith. Police did not say what they think caused the crash.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officer wounded in Breonna Taylor protests out of hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A police officer wounded during protests rekindled by a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not charge officers in the death of Breonna Taylor has been released from the hospital.

Weather

A chilly start to the week before things get warmer!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
A chilly start to the week before things warm up!

State

Kentucky deadline to register to vote in November arrives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The deadline has arrived for Kentucky residents to register to vote in time for this year’s general election.

News

WATCH - A chilly and dry start to the week!

Updated: 6 hours ago
We are cool to start the week, but temperatures will be warm by the middle of the week!

Latest News

Weather

Brr A Chilly Night Ahead

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
A cold night ahead as the lows drop down into the lower 40's to upper 30's by early Monday morning.

News

Bowling Green couple is a drag racing duo

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
The husband and wife have spent the last year competing side by side.

News

Daughter of breast cancer victim: “Get checked out regularly”

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“She went from an entrepreneur... to just lying in a hospital bed sick."

News

Bowling Green locals comment on “social distant” Halloween

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"I just would rather buy a bag of candy and stay at home," replies one mother.

News

Closure Extended For The Bridging Kentucky Project to Replace the KY 621 Bridge Over Sinking Creek in Simpson County

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The closure on the Bridging Kentucky project to replace the bridge on KY 621 over Sinking Creek in Simpson County has been extended approximately 30 days. The extension makes the total estimated closure time approximately 90 days over the original 60 day estimate.

News

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for Oct. 4 through Oct. 9

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for Oct. 4 through Oct. 9