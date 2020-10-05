Bowling Green locals comment on “social distant” Halloween
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is finally spooky season, but this year will look very different from years past.
Governor Beshear released this year’s trick or treating guidelines. They include wearing a mask, staying in your own neighborhood, maintaining social distance, and washing your hands.
13 news asked Bowling Green locals their thoughts on this year’s socially distant Halloween.
“I don’t want to get them out with the COVID-19. I just would rather buy a bag of candy and stay at home," replies one mother, Tori Comer, alongside two young girls.
Another parent pushing his son in a stroller said, “I don’t want to risk it. He’s barely one. So I’m not going to risk it at all. It shouldn’t be a big deal."
Kentucky Public Health also put out some safe alternatives to trick or treating like carving pumpkins or doing a scavenger hunt, as seen in the above graphic.
