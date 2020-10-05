Bowling Green locals comment on “social distant” Halloween

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is finally spooky season, but this year will look very different from years past.

Governor Beshear released this year’s trick or treating guidelines. They include wearing a mask, staying in your own neighborhood, maintaining social distance, and washing your hands.

Kentucky Halloween guidelines for trick-or-treating. (None)

13 news asked Bowling Green locals their thoughts on this year’s socially distant Halloween.

“I don’t want to get them out with the COVID-19. I just would rather buy a bag of candy and stay at home," replies one mother, Tori Comer, alongside two young girls.

Another parent pushing his son in a stroller said, “I don’t want to risk it. He’s barely one. So I’m not going to risk it at all. It shouldn’t be a big deal."

Kentucky Public Health also put out some safe alternatives to trick or treating like carving pumpkins or doing a scavenger hunt, as seen in the above graphic.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.