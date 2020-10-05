Advertisement

Bowling Green locals comment on “social distant” Halloween

By Ashton Jones
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is finally spooky season, but this year will look very different from years past.

Governor Beshear released this year’s trick or treating guidelines. They include wearing a mask, staying in your own neighborhood, maintaining social distance, and washing your hands.

Kentucky Halloween guidelines for trick-or-treating.
Kentucky Halloween guidelines for trick-or-treating.(None)

13 news asked Bowling Green locals their thoughts on this year’s socially distant Halloween.

“I don’t want to get them out with the COVID-19. I just would rather buy a bag of candy and stay at home," replies one mother, Tori Comer, alongside two young girls.

Another parent pushing his son in a stroller said, “I don’t want to risk it. He’s barely one. So I’m not going to risk it at all. It shouldn’t be a big deal."

Kentucky Public Health also put out some safe alternatives to trick or treating like carving pumpkins or doing a scavenger hunt, as seen in the above graphic.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green couple is a drag racing duo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashton Jones
The husband and wife have spent the last year competing side by side.

News

Daughter of breast cancer victim: “Get checked out regularly”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“She went from an entrepreneur... to just lying in a hospital bed sick."

News

Closure Extended For The Bridging Kentucky Project to Replace the KY 621 Bridge Over Sinking Creek in Simpson County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The closure on the Bridging Kentucky project to replace the bridge on KY 621 over Sinking Creek in Simpson County has been extended approximately 30 days. The extension makes the total estimated closure time approximately 90 days over the original 60 day estimate.

News

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for Oct. 4 through Oct. 9

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for Oct. 4 through Oct. 9

Latest News

News

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Rachelle Boggess

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.

News

KSP Investigates ATV Fatal Collision in Edmonson County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Police say the preliminary investigation indicated that 30 year-old Adam Jones of Fairdale, Ky, was operating 2020 Polaris RZR on an unlit trail in the Blue Hollar Off-Road Park.

News

COVID Update: Gov. Beshear reports 616 new cases, four deaths Sunday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“This week we now have 6,126 new cases of COVID-19. We have to do better. Please, everyone, wear your mask, engage in social distancing and follow those top 10 rules that we have on kycovid.ky.gov.”

News

Retired Bowling Green doctor invents bandage making vaccines more sanitary

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
For 27 years, he worked for Med Center Health in Bowling Green serving on the executive committee.

News

Bowling Green bikers ride for suicide awareness

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“I lost a spouse to suicide years ago. That’s why I’m here today," says one rider.

Weather

Cloudy With A Few Stray Showers

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Skies stay quite cloudy Sunday with only a stray shower possible, most will stay dry and cool.