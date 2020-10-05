Brr A Chilly Night Ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are heading into one of the coldest nights we have seen in sometimes as many will wake up to the upper 30′s Monday morning. Make sure to grab a jacket for the morning commute as we will be quite on the chilly side. Also, watch out for some patchy fog on the roads. The afternoon looks sunny and cool with highs in the mid to lower 60′s. Temperatures climb into midweek with highs back to the 80′s by Wednesday. We await for a slight rain chance overnight Friday into early Saturday; otherwise, it looks like quite the dry week.

Cool to start the week with temperatures climbing back to the 80's for midweek.

