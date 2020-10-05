Advertisement

Brr A Chilly Night Ahead

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are heading into one of the coldest nights we have seen in sometimes as many will wake up to the upper 30′s Monday morning. Make sure to grab a jacket for the morning commute as we will be quite on the chilly side. Also, watch out for some patchy fog on the roads. The afternoon looks sunny and cool with highs in the mid to lower 60′s. Temperatures climb into midweek with highs back to the 80′s by Wednesday. We await for a slight rain chance overnight Friday into early Saturday; otherwise, it looks like quite the dry week.

Cool to start the week with temperatures climbing back to the 80's for midweek.
Cool to start the week with temperatures climbing back to the 80's for midweek.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Cloudy With A Few Stray Showers

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:49 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Skies stay quite cloudy Sunday with only a stray shower possible, most will stay dry and cool.

News

WATCH - Quite Cloudy Sunday

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

A chilly end to the week!

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
A forecast that may make you want to start playing Christmas music! Hold the phone though because warmer air is on the way!

News

Service One Credit Union September 3 Degree Guarantee: The Buddy House

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT
|
By Marisa Williams
September's charity was Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky; the Buddy House.

Latest News

Weather

Entering October with cool and dry weather!

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:14 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Temperatures go down by the weekend, but look to really rise going into next week!

Weather

A breezy and warm Wednesday in south-central Kentucky!

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:45 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Don't forget the chap stick before going outside as the winds will be gusty with the sunshine and warm conditions!

Weather

Cooler with stray showers possible today

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Things are cool today before warming up by the middle of the week!

Weather

Showers and storms to start the work week!

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We are tracking a cold front that will bring with it moderate to heavy rain, breezy winds and cooler conditions!!

Weather

Soggy To Kick Off The New Week

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Rain moves in along a cold front Monday with cooler air setting in behind the front.

Forecast

WATCH - Rain Is On The Way

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.