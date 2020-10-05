Daughter of breast cancer victim: “Get checked out regularly”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Approximately one in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their life according to the American Cancer Society.

One Bowling Green woman is speaking out about her mother’s fight to bring awareness to breast cancer. Cari Wilcox’s mother was the owner of a grooming shop “Best Friends Pooch Parlor” for 30 years in Bowling Green. She was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in 2014.

Wilcox, now 28, says every woman should be checked regularly to avoid breast cancer.

“She went from an entrepreneur, a single mom working hard all day every day to just lying in a hospital bed sick and unable to do anything. It was heartbreaking," says Wilcox emotionally.

Wilcox’s mother passed away in 2016, shortly after her son was born. She says she will continue to spread the word so fewer families have to grieve as she does.

