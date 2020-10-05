Advertisement

Former addict shares story of hardship to help other addicts

By Ashton Jones
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A recovering addict is sharing her story in hopes of inspiring other addicts to do the same.

Tracie Gravens from Glasgow, Kentucky is newly sober for the last three months and more optimistic than ever.

Former addict, Tracie Gravens, at her home.
Former addict, Tracie Gravens, at her home.(None)

Tracie says she got involved with hard drugs while in a bad relationship. When something went wrong, she turned to drugs. It took her children being taken away for her to realize she wanted to turn her life around.

After 37 years of life, she says she can’t turn back to drugs again.

“I’ve just been praying as hard as I can pray. Please, God, don’t let me go back to the way I’ve always been," Tracie pleas.

She was previously sober for nearly seven years before she relapsed. When she looks back, the former addict worries it will happen again someday. She says there’s no choice but to rely on God and pray hard.

“I’ve got a lot of scars. I used to wear them with shame, with just regret. Now I wear them with pride and I hold my head up high and I do what I need to do," says Tracie.

Now, she is rebuilding her life, starting with trying to get her record from 11 years ago expunged. Tracie says she learned the hard way, losing family and time, but to the next addict, she says you do not have to.

“Get out of your head. Don’t stay in your head because that’s where all the bad is.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

President Trump leaves hospital after three-day stay for COVID-19, and heads for the White House

Updated: 53 minutes ago
President Trump leaves hospital after testing positive for COVD-19, and heads for White House.

News

Marsy’s Law appears on the ballot again with much more wording

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Marsy’s Law passed in 2018, but the Supreme Court overturned it after ruling the wording on the ballot was too vague.

News

Med Center Health’s Health and Wellness Expo canceled

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Med Center Health says the unpredictability of COVID-19 and the proven danger of large, social gatherings has shown that hosting an indoor event is not in the best interests of keeping residents of Warren and surrounding counties healthy.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 543 cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Beshear gives the latest update on Kentucky’s battle against COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Gov. Andy Beshear relaunches kynect

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Gov. Andy Beshear says it will allow Kentuckians to sign up for health coverage and other benefits - including food assistance, job training, foster care and substance abuse recovery.

News

Steps for Samuel Scavenger Hunt

Updated: 6 hours ago
Steps for Samuel Scavenger Hunt

News

Officer wounded in Breonna Taylor protests out of hospital

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A police officer wounded during protests rekindled by a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not charge officers in the death of Breonna Taylor has been released from the hospital.

Weather

A chilly start to the week before things get warmer!

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
A chilly start to the week before things warm up!

State

Kentucky deadline to register to vote in November arrives

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The deadline has arrived for Kentucky residents to register to vote in time for this year’s general election.

News

WATCH - A chilly and dry start to the week!

Updated: 13 hours ago
We are cool to start the week, but temperatures will be warm by the middle of the week!