Gov. Andy Beshear relaunches kynect

Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday morning the return of Kentucky’s health exchange, Kynect.
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s governor has relaunched a health insurance program with an expanded mission to sign up people for an array of assistance services.

The program is still called kynect.

Gov. Andy Beshear says it will allow Kentuckians to sign up for health coverage and other benefits - including food assistance, job training, foster care and substance abuse recovery.

The Democratic governor says he wants to get every Kentuckian enrolled in some form of health care coverage.

His father, former Gov. Steve Beshear, started kynect in 2013 as a state-run health care insurance exchange. It was dismantled by former Gov. Matt Bevin.

