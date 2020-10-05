Advertisement

Kentucky deadline to register to vote in November arrives

To register by Monday’s 4 p.m. deadline, go to GoVoteKy.com, or contact your county clerk.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The deadline has arrived for Kentucky residents to register to vote in time for this year’s general election. To register by Monday’s 4 p.m. deadline, go to GoVoteKy.com, or contact your county clerk. The deadline to apply online for an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 general election is 11:59 p.m. EST Friday. Anyone concerned about contracting or spreading the coronavirus may vote by absentee ballot, the secretary of state’s website says. Early in-person voting begins Oct. 13 and runs through Nov. 2.

