Med Center Health’s Health and Wellness Expo canceled

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - To help keep the community safe during the pandemic, Med Center Health is canceling the January 2021 Health & Wellness Expo. The unpredictability of COVID-19 and the proven danger of large, social gatherings have shown that hosting an indoor event is not in the best interests of keeping residents of Warren and surrounding counties healthy. At this time, there are no plans to reschedule the Expo in 2021.

Med Center Health plans to resume hosting the Health & Wellness Expo in 2022.

Every year, the Expo attracts hundreds of people to take advantage of free health screenings and information from local health providers. Med Center Health’s Community Wellness offers many screenings throughout the year. Learn more by calling 270-745-0942.

A variety of health tips and information about programs for healthy living is available at MedCenterHealth.org or by following us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube.

