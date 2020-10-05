Advertisement

Officer wounded in Breonna Taylor protests out of hospital

FILE - Police stand guard on the perimeter of a crime scene after a police officer was shot, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Recent shootings of police officers and protests that have left scores of officers injured are stark reminders of the dangers facing law enforcement around a country grappling with police killings of African Americans. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A police officer wounded during protests rekindled by a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not charge officers in the death of Breonna Taylor has been released from the hospital. Louisville Metro Police Officer Robinson Desroches and another officer were shot on Sept. 23. The shootings happened during protests in the hours after prosecutors announced a fired officer had been indicted on charges of wanton endangerment for firing into a home next to Taylor’s, but not on charges involving the Black woman’s death. A Louisville police spokeswoman told news outlets that Desroches returned home Sunday and will recover with family. The other officer returned to work last week.

