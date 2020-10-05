Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 543 cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on Kentucky’s battle against COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

The Governor reported 543 new positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of confirmed infections in Kentucky to 73,158.

Gov. Beshear reported five deaths, raising the death toll to 1,214.

Watch below.

