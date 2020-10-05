Advertisement

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 543 cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on Kentucky’s battle against COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

The Governor reported 543 new positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of confirmed infections in Kentucky to 73,158.

Gov. Beshear reported five deaths, raising the death toll to 1,214.

Watch below.

Coronavirus Update

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.

Posted by WBKO Television on Monday, October 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Med Center Health’s Health and Wellness Expo canceled

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Med Center Health says the unpredictability of COVID-19 and the proven danger of large, social gatherings has shown that hosting an indoor event is not in the best interests of keeping residents of Warren and surrounding counties healthy.

News

Gov. Andy Beshear relaunches kynect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Gov. Andy Beshear says it will allow Kentuckians to sign up for health coverage and other benefits - including food assistance, job training, foster care and substance abuse recovery.

News

Steps for Samuel Scavenger Hunt

Updated: 3 hours ago
Steps for Samuel Scavenger Hunt

News

Officer wounded in Breonna Taylor protests out of hospital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A police officer wounded during protests rekindled by a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not charge officers in the death of Breonna Taylor has been released from the hospital.

Latest News

Weather

A chilly start to the week before things get warmer!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
A chilly start to the week before things warm up!

State

Kentucky deadline to register to vote in November arrives

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The deadline has arrived for Kentucky residents to register to vote in time for this year’s general election.

News

WATCH - A chilly and dry start to the week!

Updated: 10 hours ago
We are cool to start the week, but temperatures will be warm by the middle of the week!

Weather

Brr A Chilly Night Ahead

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
A cold night ahead as the lows drop down into the lower 40's to upper 30's by early Monday morning.

News

Bowling Green couple is a drag racing duo

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
The husband and wife have spent the last year competing side by side.

News

Daughter of breast cancer victim: “Get checked out regularly”

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“She went from an entrepreneur... to just lying in a hospital bed sick."