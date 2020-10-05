Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 543 cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on Kentucky’s battle against COVID-19 Monday afternoon.
The Governor reported 543 new positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of confirmed infections in Kentucky to 73,158.
Gov. Beshear reported five deaths, raising the death toll to 1,214.
