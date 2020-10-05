Advertisement

WATCH - Warming Trend Begins Tuesday

Temps Near 80 by Wednesday!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our work week got off to a chilly start! Morning lows were as cold as the low to mid 30s for some, with patchy frost to begin our Monday in many locations! Expect one more nippy night before readings warm up heading into mid-week.

Expect lots of sunshine to continue for the next several days. Afternoon highs climb into the more seasonal mid 70s Tuesday before warming to near 80 Wednesday. A weak cool front may take temps down a few notches late week, but we’ll stay warm. We’ll also stay dry through Friday.

Meanwhile, in the Tropics, we now have Tropical Storm “Delta” making its way NW through the Carribean. This is expected to become a major hurricane by mid-week. Landfall of Delta as a hurricane appears likely somewhere along the Central Gulf Coast by Friday. Remnants of Delta will then move NNE, possibly bringing some rain along with breezy conditions to our area on Saturday. Expect warm conditions to continue into the start of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Sunny, Warmer. High 76, Low 51, winds SW-7

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Warmer. High 80, Low 53, winds W-8

THURSDAY: Sunny, a Bit Cooler. High 76, Low 51, winds NE-7

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Monday’s High: 67

Monday’s Low: 39

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 50

Record High: 93 (1951)

Record Low: 31 (1901)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.55″)

Yearly Precip: 45.81″ (+7.75″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Sunset: 6:27 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 13 / Small Particulate Count: 21)

Pollen: Low (1.9 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Mod

