2 killed, 2 hurt in crash during Kentucky State Police chase

NEW CASTLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and two others were hospitalized when their car ran off the road as they attempted to escape Kentucky State Police during a chase. The agency says a trooper tried to stop a blue Toyota for speeding along an interstate near Henry County at around 11 p.m. Monday. Officials say the Toyota’s driver briefly stopped before driving off and leading troopers on a chase into Oldham County. The car then went off the road and flipped, killing two occupants. State Police say two surviving occupants were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their names and conditions haven’t been released.

