BB&T president who is heavily involved in the community retires

By Katey Cook
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BB&T sponsors several events around Bowling Green including the All-American Soap Box Derby, Concerts in the Park, and the Med Center’s Charity Ball. BB&T President Rick Wilson has been heavily involved in all of those events throughout the years, even racing in the Soap Box Derby for fun.

“I think it’s very important to give back to a community,” Wilson said.

Recently, Wilson announced his retirement after 23 years of being president of the company and making it a priority to give back to Bowling Green in several ways.

“I have personally been so blessed to live in the greatest community in the world here in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and anything I can do to help this community along is a good thing to do!” Wilson said.

He actually started his career in the banking industry when he was in high school working for what was Bowling Green Bank at the time.

“My first job was to count checks that went into statements, and you can imagine how that would have been back in the day,” Wilson laughed.

Throughout the years serving as president of the Bowling Green market, Wilson said he was proud of being able to help his clients achieve economic success and financial security. He also mentioned celebrating the success of the team members he worked with. After being a strong leader for those 23 years, Wilson said he is looking forward to being able to see his children more often and spend time outdoors.

“The first thing I will be looking forward to is relaxing a bit, spending time with my kids. Maybe do some outdoor activities that I can do more of once this time comes along," Wilson explained.

This year, the annual BB&T Soap Box Derby and Concerts in the Park were canceled because of COVID-19. The Med Center’s Charity Ball will be virtual this year.

