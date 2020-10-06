Bowling Green Police Department investigating injury accident at Porter Pike
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department needs your help.
BGPD is investigating an injury accident on Porter Pike.
The at-fault driver left the scene after hitting another car and injuring the driver.
Attached is a picture of the SUV.
According to BGPD, the SUV has significant damage and it is missing a headlight.
If you know who owns this car, call 270-393-4000.
Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.