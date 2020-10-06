Bowling Green Police Department investigating injury accident at Porter Pike

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department needs your help.

BGPD is investigating an injury accident on Porter Pike.

The at-fault driver left the scene after hitting another car and injuring the driver.

Attached is a picture of the SUV.

According to BGPD, the SUV has significant damage and it is missing a headlight.

If you know who owns this car, call 270-393-4000.

