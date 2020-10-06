Advertisement

Bowling Green Police Department investigating injury accident at Porter Pike

BGPD investigating injury accident at Porter Pike
BGPD investigating injury accident at Porter Pike(WBKO)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department needs your help.

BGPD is investigating an injury accident on Porter Pike.

The at-fault driver left the scene after hitting another car and injuring the driver.

Attached is a picture of the SUV.

According to BGPD, the SUV has significant damage and it is missing a headlight.

If you know who owns this car, call 270-393-4000.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 7,134 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Harrison Valk
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 7,134 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 6,072 of which have recovered.

News

BB&T president who is heavily involved in the community retires

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Katey Cook
BB&T sponsors several events around Bowling Green including the All-American Soap Box Derby, Concerts in the Park, and the Med Center’s Charity Ball.

News

President Trump leaves hospital after three-day stay for COVID-19, and heads for the White House

Updated: 5 hours ago
President Trump leaves hospital after testing positive for COVD-19, and heads for White House.

News

Marsy’s Law appears on the ballot again with much more wording

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Marsy’s Law passed in 2018, but the Supreme Court overturned it after ruling the wording on the ballot was too vague.

Latest News

News

Former addict shares story of hardship to help other addicts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"I’ve just been praying as hard as I can pray. Please, God, don’t let me go back to the way I’ve always been."

News

Med Center Health’s Health and Wellness Expo canceled

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Med Center Health says the unpredictability of COVID-19 and the proven danger of large, social gatherings has shown that hosting an indoor event is not in the best interests of keeping residents of Warren and surrounding counties healthy.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 543 cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Beshear gives the latest update on Kentucky’s battle against COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

News

Gov. Andy Beshear relaunches kynect

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Gov. Andy Beshear says it will allow Kentuckians to sign up for health coverage and other benefits - including food assistance, job training, foster care and substance abuse recovery.

News

Steps for Samuel Scavenger Hunt

Updated: 10 hours ago
Steps for Samuel Scavenger Hunt

News

Officer wounded in Breonna Taylor protests out of hospital

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A police officer wounded during protests rekindled by a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not charge officers in the death of Breonna Taylor has been released from the hospital.